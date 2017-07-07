Dr. Indira Guzman, Doctoral Director, Glenn R. Jones College of Business - Trident University

Dr. Indira Guzman, Doctoral Director of Trident University International’s (Trident) Ph.D. in Business Administration program, is scheduled to present at the 77th Annual Meeting of the Academy of Management.

This year’s conference will be held from August 4th-8th in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Guzman will present as part of a Professional Development Workshop (PDW) titled “At the Interface with Practitioners: Professional Doctorates.” The workshop will include noted academics and researchers from other institutions, including Carnegie Mellon University, Shanghai University, and St. Joseph’s College.

The goal of this PDW is to allow researchers and practitioners to share experiences, case studies, and successes on how to better design and conduct research involving practitioners in professional doctorate programs.

Discussed content will include the growth of professional doctorates, such as Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) and Doctorate of Business Administration (D.B.A.), and the applications of their concepts and research methods in both the corporate and academic worlds. Dr. Guzman is planning to discuss the role of technology in helping monitor and track research development process in online doctoral programs.

Dr. Guzman joined Trident in 2006 and has been in her current position since 2016. She previously served as Program Director for the Ph.D. in Business Administration program, and prior to that was Director of the Computer Science and Information Technology Programs.

During her time at Trident, Dr. Guzman has made curriculum changes following standard learning outcomes of organizations like Association of Information Systems (AIS), Institute for Certification of Computing Professionals (ICCP), and ABET, the accrediting body for computer science programs. She launched new concentrations and articulation agreements in the undergraduate programs and was instrumental in making Trident academic advocates of ISACA, Cyberwatch West, and NCWIT.

Prior to her time at Trident, Dr. Guzman served as an adjunct professor at Syracuse University in Syracuse, NY, where she also received her Ph.D. in Information Science and Technology. She was awarded the prestigious NSF Research Fellowship in 2004 and is a Fulbright Scholar.

Dr. Guzman has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles, books and chapters, and conference proceedings, and has presented papers at numerous national and international conferences, many with her former doctoral students.

