Bonuses are added for any recharge between 20 CUC and 60 CUC.

July is here, which means a new Cubacel offer is knocking on our door. Between July 10-14, 2017, a special promotion adds extra credit, minutes, and SMS to international top ups sent to Cuba. Bonuses are added for any recharge between 20 CUC and 60 CUC, as follows:

20 CUC = 30 CUC credit + 50 minutes + 50 SMS

25 CUC = 35 CUC credit + 50 minutes + 50 SMS

30 CUC = 40 CUC credit + 50 minutes + 50 SMS

40 CUC = 60 CUC credit + 100 minutes + 100 SMS

50 CUC = 70 CUC credit + 100 minutes + 100 SMS

60 CUC = 90 CUC credit + 150 minutes + 150 SMS

The bonuses are valid until August 6 and customers can send as many top ups as they want, because the bonuses will be added each and every time.

And that’s not all! Customers can get a free top up of 20 CUC by participating in a contest on HablaCuba’s Facebook page. All they need to do to enter the competition is watch the video of Super Bono’s adventures and post a comment answering the question” “What have you learned from Super Bono?”.

The winner of the competition will be chosen randomly. He/she will receive a free 20 CUC recharge that will benefit from the Super Bono promotion as well, so the final amount of the prize will be 30 CUC + 50 minutes + 50 SMS. The contest is open by July 11, 2017, and everyone is invited to participate.

After sending a recharge with HablaCuba, customers can let their family and friends in Cuba know that they will receive a top up gift from them through a free text message. With each recharge, HablaCuba is offering customers a free SMS sent to the number they are recharging.

HablaCuba.com also rewards customers with an extra bonus for each of their orders. Customers receive 2% of the value of the purchase in Thank You points. Whenever customers reach 1,000 Thank You points, they can convert them into $10 Voice Credit that they can use to call Cuba for free. The standard rate to call Cuba with HablaCuba is 69.9¢/min.

Thank You points can also be gained by referring the service to a friend: if a customer sends his referral code to a friend and his friend opens an account and places an order, the customer will receive 500 points.

About HablaCuba

HablaCuba.com is a platform dedicated to Cubans living abroad. It is a brand of KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers , with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.