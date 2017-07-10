Major Motor Manufacturer Raises Brand Awareness through Digital Signage Digital signage helps create communication with customers in establishing loyalty and long-term relationship.

In 2015, Hyundai Motor Taiwan announced that it will upgrade over 50 locations across the island as part of its new branding approach, focusing on delivering elevated service experience, in hopes to reinvent its brand awareness in Taiwan. So Far, 9 of its prime locations with service centers have adopted CAYIN’s digital signage solutions.

To ensure customers are informed of their vehicles’ maintenance progress, Hyundai’s centralized service status system is integrated through HTML to CAYIN’s SMP digital signage players. Each player is remotely monitored by Hyundai Taiwan Headquarters. All the updates, including product information, maintenance status, special promotions and holiday events, can be instantly revised on demand. The approach significantly reduces the time and resources spent in message delivery, and assure unified brand image across all locations.

Creating communication with customers is the most important process to establish loyalty and long-term relationship. Digital signage helps bring customers closer to Hyundai’s culture, and elevates consumer satisfaction. The project is ongoing as Hyundai Taiwan aims to upgrade all of its locations nationwide, including new flagship showrooms, before the end of 2019.

