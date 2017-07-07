Vistatec Global Customer Survey

Vistatec is pleased to announce the launch of its new Global Customer Survey “Understanding what matters” as we consistently strive to create the best possible experience for our customers around the world.

Vistatec’s business philosophy is simple – build strong, mutually-beneficial long-term relationships with our customers and business partners alike. Capturing our customers’ opinions and views on our support, services and solutions through the roll-out of the new survey will give us further insights into what our customers feel, think and want. Measuring the feedback and translating it into tangible, actionable data will enable us to enhance what we do and how we do it and bring us closer to our customers to further personalize the experience with Vistatec.

With rapidly evolving market realities our customers’ requirements shift constantly as they find new or better ways to optimize global reach and revenues. Global brand recognition and integrity at scale require a strong language and content solutions partner who understands what matters in a global market place.

The Global Customer Survey initiative is being launched under the stewardship of Vistatec’s Chief Commercial Officer and Co-founder Patrick Kelly. “We are celebrating our 20th anniversary this year and I am very pleased to say that seven out of our top ten customers have been partnering with us for 10 years or more. As a market leader in global content solutions, working closely with our customers is extremely important to us,” added Mr Kelly.

