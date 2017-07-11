Allure to Showcase Digital Signage Solution at ALSD

Allure, A Christie® Company (Allure), the market leader in activating brands, environments, and experiences digitally, will showcase its Data-Driven Digital Design™ including AutoFocus™ an, advanced content automation platform for digital signage to luxury suite professionals from stadiums and arenas at the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD), July 10th - 13th 2017 in Miami, FL.

Allure’s stadium and arena digital signage deployments span 40+ major league venues and power millions of transactions each year. Proven to drive ROI and enhance guest experience, Allure’s end-to-end, tailor-made digital signage solutions and integrations include - Digital Concession Carts, Digital Menu Boards, Video Walls, Digital Merchandisers & Posters, and Digital Fountain Displays.

“We introduced this unique solution at the National Sports Forum in February 2017 to over 900 top sports business professionals and are very excited to showcase this innovative technology to the leaders from the premium seating industry at ALSD,” said Brian Whitney, SVP of Sales at Allure.

“This is an automated, data-driven Digital Signage solution that leverages business-related factors or conditions such as; point-of-sale data, inventory levels, ticket sales, guest demographics, weather feeds, and more to drive consumer behavior and revenue by automatically adapting and changing digital content and messages in real-time,” said Doug Starr EVP, Business Development for Allure.

The annual ALSD Conference and Tradeshow is aimed at informing premium seating professionals and suppliers of how to provide their clients with superior service, state of the art amenities and an exceptional fan experience. Attendees and target audiences include: major league teams from the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS, college venues with premium seating, minor league venues, large racing venues (horse and auto racing), performing arts centers, food and beverage providers, IT venue departments and venue and supplier companies.

For more information, demonstrations, or to express interest in Digital Signage pilot testing opportunities, please contact Allure at info(at)allure-christie.com. Or visit our Booth #710 at ALSD 2017 in Miami, FL (June 10-13, Loews Miami Beach Hotel).

About Allure, A Christie Company

Allure visual communication and retail transaction solutions connect businesses, brands and products with their consumers at points of influence and purchase in a variety of environments. Leveraging dynamic digital signage integrations to drive new revenue streams and create differentiated brand experiences, the company’s suite of intelligent solutions integrate advanced analytics, exceptional creative, software, and hardware with business applications to deliver engaging data-driven experiences, activate brands and achieve desired business outcomes. Allure software and services power more than 25,000 networked displays and devices that activate brands, environments and experiences…digitally.

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world’s most advanced projectors, complete system displays, and cinema audio solutions; Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images, accompanied by awe-inspiring sound. Visit http://www.christiedigital.com.