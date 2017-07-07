Beauty Changes Lives Foundation

The Beauty Changes Lives Foundation is accepting applications for the Fall 2017 Vidal Sassoon Professional Beauty Education “Basic” and “Advanced” Scholarship competitions. Beauty school students may apply for a “Basic” competition by August 21, 2017 and licensed professionals may apply for an “Advanced” scholarship by August 28.

Generously funded by Wella’s Hairdressers at Heart, the Fall Vidal Sassoon Professional Beauty Education Scholarship competition will award six “Basic” scholarships and 10 “Advanced” scholarships. Winners of the “Basic” scholarship will receive 50% tuition (up to $10,000) toward a cosmetology program at an American Association of Cosmetology Schools (AACS) member school. Additionally, the competition will award 10 “Advanced” scholarships to licensed hairstylists seeking to elevate their craft through advanced professional education. Each “Advanced” scholarship winner will receive a five-day advanced education course at a North American Sassoon Academy, valued at up to $5,000, including travel. All winners’ will receive exposure in professional beauty media outlets. Several former Vidal Sassoon Professional Beauty Education Scholarship winners have been highlighted at industry shows and events.

Applicants for both “Basic” and “Advanced” scholarships must submit a video addressing how careers in beauty change lives. Details for applying and examples of previous winners’ video applications are available at https://beautychangeslives.org/cosmetology/ .

Honoring the legacy of Vidal Sassoon, the scholarship celebrates Sassoon’s commitment to lifelong learning and his passion for advancing the art and science of beauty. “Five years ago, Wella’s Hairdressers at Heart created this unprecedented scholarship initiative,” said Lynelle Lynch, president of the Beauty Changes Lives Foundation. “We are grateful for Wella’s generosity which has helped advance the careers of licensed hairstylists across the nation.”

Added Sal Mauceri, Senior Vice President North American Coty Professional Beauty and Global OPI: “It’s our honor to invest in the education and continued learning for students and professionals who are the future stars of our industry.”

Winners of the Vidal Sassoon Professional Beauty Education Scholarship are selected by a panel of industry judges who consider applicants’ passion for the craft of hairstyling and their vision for using a career in beauty to change lives.

About the Beauty Changes Lives Foundation: With a mission to elevate, educate and empower, Beauty Changes Lives is uniting the industry and building awareness of the extraordinary career opportunities in the beauty, wellness and massage therapy industries. Learn more at http://www.beautychangeslives.org or find us on Facebook.

About Hairdressers At Heart: Stylists are committed to being the best, perfecting their craft with every cut. Wella is here to advance the salon industry, one stylist at a time. Hairdressers At Heart is a program created to help stylists develop their talents throughout their career. Our goal is to be a vital partner to salons, empowering individual stylists and our entire industry. For more: http://www.WellaEd.com/hairdressers-at-heart

About Coty Inc.: Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in revenue, with a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers’ beauty. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions – Coty Consumer Beauty, which is focused on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances sold primarily in the mass retail channels with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Coty Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Coty Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has approximately 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 130 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit http://www.coty.com/.

About Sassoon Academy: Sassoon Academy offers its celebrated, industry-leading philosophy and courses worldwide through its renowned Academies, and instructional DVDs and books. All classes are developed and designed to be contemporary, relevant and forward thinking and are delivered with passion, commitment and technical excellence. The aim is to share the knowledge that is gained in the development of our craft and ensure that our students gain real commercial skills from our courses, as well as take away a piece of the culture that created Sassoon. To learn more about Sassoon Academy, visit http://www.sassoon.com or follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/SassoonAcademy, Twitter: twitter.com/SassoonAcademy and Instagram: @sassoonacademyofficial.