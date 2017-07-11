Tommacina Bell’s new book Walk Into Your New You ($17.99, paperback, 9781545600788; $8.99, eBook, 9781545600795) was written to inspire and empower women to discard all of the hurt, pain and garbage we have collected over the years that has prohibited us from walking in our God ordained purpose. When you walk into your new you, you are embarking upon and experiencing the abundant life.

Bell writes, “My prayer is that each individual who reads Walk Into Your New You will find a poem, prose or story in which they identify, and to take the journey of embarking upon a self-rediscovery that will propel them into living the best blessed life GOD has for them. Ultimately for each woman hurt, wounded and broken from her past to learn to value her worth and love herself!”

Tommacina Bell is a 30 plus year veteran educator and mentor, and a mother of two grown children, a grandmother, an ex-wife, playwright and director. Years of experience has taught her many things and when Walk Into Your New You came to fruition, she realized that if she could share with anyone how to love themselves the way Christ ordained it, then it would be worth it to compile her writings as a testament of how the enemy wages war against us to try and take us out.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Walk Into Your New You through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact: Tommacina Bell

Email: info(at)tommacinabell(dot)com

Website: tommacinabell.com