Kavara Gabriel Gee, Sr.’s new book Escaped ($9.99, paperback, 9781498496667; $8.99, eBook, 9781498496674) is a personal and vivid view of the author’s life as a child. It is a reflective moment of pain that he had to revisit in order to progress in his future. The author knows that this world is filled with silent sufferers and he hopes they will write like he did to release themselves from the shadows of the past.

Gee says, “Escaped lifts issues that have gone silent in our daily conversations, and left a void for others to figure out on their own. This book will help them find some commonality with their life and emotional state, especially males.”

Kavara Gabriel Gee is a native of Timmonsville, SC and resides in Hartsville, SC. He has ministered for over 22 years to various age groups and conferences along the east coast. He is a graduate of Lamar High School, Morris College, and Liberty University. He has achieved his Bachelors, Masters of Divinity and Masters of Religious Education and continuing studies for his Doctor of Ministry degree at Columbia International University. He has served his community in the City of Florence as a police officer and currently works for the South Carolina Department of Corrections as a Human Service Coordinator. He has three children, two daughters and a son. He continues to do outreach and help for people wherever he goes.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Escaped through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

