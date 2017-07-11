Susan Kuruvilla’s new book Acts of Implicit Obedience and Surrender to the Lord Jesus: Volume 2 ($9.99, paperback, 9781498456708; $4.99, eBook, 9781498456715) is written with an intent to enrich the Christian experience of the youth. Often time’s biblical text can be difficult to comprehend especially those set in the context of the Old Testament and they are ‘put off’ when they cannot comprehend the story or scripture.

Kuruvilla writes, “It has been my intention to perk their interest to not just spend time reading the New Testament but also spend time understanding the truths in the Old Testament. Hence I have shared my reading experience in this book by making biblical stories more palatable by paraphrasing and using prose and dialogue.”

Susan Kuruvilla has a mature faith in Jesus Christ. Her book is newsworthy as its narrative style has a novel take on drama and prose in contemporary art, literature and theater. It is a novel concept in drama and it can be used as a reading during church events by youth groups.

