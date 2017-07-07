Legal advisor Robert Gago has joined the Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Warsaw office as a Local Partner and Head of Competition Practice.

Mr. Gago specializes in Polish and European competition and consumer protection law. In his practice he represents, among others, entities in matters related to the merger control and antitrust proceedings, as well as in proceedings concerning infringement of collective consumer interests.

Mr. Gago joined Greenberg Traurig with two other members of his former team, legal advisor Ewa Tabor-Maciejewska and advocate Radosław Pawluk.

Strengthening the Competition Practice is another stage in the development of the Warsaw office of Greenberg Traurig, which celebrates its 50 years in the global market this year.

"In recognition of our clients' needs, we decided to expand another team. After the recent development of the Real Estate, Litigation, and Labor law practices, we have acknowledged that the development of the Competition team builds on our strategy to provide our clients with comprehensive legal services," said Jarosław Grzesiak, Managing Partner of Greenberg Traurig in Poland.

"Mr. Robert Gago and his team are excellent specialists in competition law. We are delighted that their knowledge and experience will strengthen our existing practice and contribute to the further development of Greenberg Traurig in Poland," said Lejb Fogelman, Senior Partner and Head of M&A Practice at Greenberg Traurig Warsaw.

