MonarchFx The MonarchFx Alliance is the coming together of world class supply chain and logistics companies with world class sellers of products to form a reinvented logistics ecosystem that is new, smart, and innovative.

Jim Tompkins, Chairman and CEO, MonarchFx is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Kaplan has been appointed as Executive Vice President - Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer, MonarchFx.

MonarchFx is a special alliance of logistics services providers, leading supply chain technology, and transportation service providers, coming together to provide sellers one-stop eFulfillment with superior pricing and high levels of service. Jim Tompkins said, “We are excited to have Kaplan in this new role. His deep experience and knowledge will add value to MonarchFx and to its customers.”

Kaplan brings 23 years of experience as EVP and CFO of middle-market public companies in a variety of industries including apparel, graphics software, and internet professional services. He has been directly responsible for $1.4 billion in transactions closing four IPO’s and numerous public and private debt financings and mergers and acquisitions.

Kaplan holds a Master’s of Business Administration with distinction from the New York University Stern School of Business, where he was elected a charter member of Beta Gamma Sigma (National Business Honor Society), and a Bachelor of Arts from Brown University.

MonarchFx, an innovative solution for online order fulfillment, is progressing on schedule, and expects to open several specialized Fulfillment Centers (FC) during 2018 with continued FC expansion through 2021. “The time for a seasoned full-time CFO has become a priority as MonarchFx proceeds with the first wave of development. Kaplan’s background and experience fits with our needs,” stated Gene Tyndall, President, MonarchFx.

About The MonarchFx Alliance:

The MonarchFx Alliance is the coming together of world class supply chain and logistics companies with world class sellers of products to form a reinvented logistics ecosystem that is new, smart, and innovative. The Alliance offers a local automated fulfillment network and local/regional final delivery services at a competitive price, providing great customer service. The vision of MonarchFx is to be the preferred direct-to-consumer logistics provider, operating with the lowest cost, while delivering the highest levels of customer service, and providing superior value for MonarchFx sellers. The mission of MonarchFx is to create, build, and manage a substantial logistics ecosystem that establishes MonarchFx Alliance members to become the preferred direct-to-consumer logistics solution in the United States. For more information visit: http://www.monarchfxalliance.com.