LocateSmarter Announces Jonathan Brooks as New President

LocateSmarter, a data and analytics company, announced today that Jonathan Brooks has joined the company as President, effective July 1. In this role, Brooks will lead the operations and growth strategy of the company as it continues to transform the way clients use and leverage data.

Brooks joins LocateSmarter with over twenty years of experience in the data and collections industries. Most recently, Brooks served as Executive Vice President at Enformion and led the development of its online skip tracing platform, batch processing services and key strategic alliances. Brooks also founded TriaxData in 1996 and continues to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Chad Benson, Co-Founder of LocateSmarter, commented, “Jonathan Brooks is a transformative leader in the data industry. His experience, knowledge and strategic guidance will enable LocateSmarter to continue its growth momentum as more companies turn from dated legacy solutions to LocateSmarter. With Brooks on the team, we will not only continue to deliver high quality data and innovative solutions for the debt collection industry, we will also begin to enter new markets.”

Brooks acted as a consultant to LocateSmarter in 2014 and 2015. During his time, he assisted in brokering partnerships between LocateSmarter and direct data sources, helping LocateSmarter to build and refine their proprietary phone append product.

“I am fortunate to have worked side-by-side with the LocateSmarter team over the past few years, experiencing their tremendous talent and passion firsthand. This company is leading the way in innovation and quality-focused data. I am excited about the direction of LocateSmarter and the continued growth we will achieve together.”

Brooks will be joining the LocateSmarter team at the ACA International Convention and Expo, July 16-18 in Seattle.

About LocateSmarter®

LocateSmarter, LLC, a subsidiary of CBE Companies, was formed in 2012 with a mission to deliver next generation, cloud-based skip trace solutions for accounts receivable management and collection purposes. The company offers batch skip tracing products, a manual search platform, and compliance solutions.

LocateSmarter has been recognized as an Employer of Choice and received the 2016 Top Collection Product Award. For more information on LocateSmarter and its products, please visit http://www.locatesmarter.com or call 888-254-5501.