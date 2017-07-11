Noel Christopher of Renters Warehouse "His extensive experience across the single-family rental industry makes him one of the leading experts on the residential rental market," Kevin Ortner, Renters Warehouse CEO

Renters Warehouse, one of the largest and highest reviewed property management companies in America, is thrilled to announce that Noel Christopher, its Senior Vice President of Business Development is now a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council.

The Forbes Real Estate Council is an invitation-only organization for executives in the real estate industry. It is known for being a highly selective and quality-over-quantity organization. All members are senior-level real estate executives at businesses with headquarters or offices located in North America. Most organizations with members on the council have tens of millions in revenue or financing.

One of the most recognized leaders in property management in the country, Renters Warehouse is proud to have a member of its executive team on the Forbes Real Estate Council. “Noel is an invaluable member of our team and the Renters Warehouse family,” shared Kevin Ortner, CEO of Renters Warehouse. “His extensive experience across the single-family rental industry makes him one of the leading experts on the residential rental market.”

As Senior Vice President of Business Development, Noel and his team manage more than $3 billion in residential real estate. The award-winning and Morningstar rated company manages more than 19,000 homes nationwide for over 13,000 investors in 25 states and growing. Noel uses his expertise to help lead property management company acquisitions, large portfolio takeovers and strategic SFR partnerships. In 2017 alone, Noel has played a significant role in seven buyouts and several new partnerships with turkey developers to revolutionize the industry.

As a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council, Noel hopes to share his knowledge and experience with other real estate investors and hobbyists on the platform. “There are market forces at play which is creating a wave of consolidation in the single-family rental space,” Noel shared. “Renters Warehouse is on the forefront of this industry with best in class property management through a flat-fee model, centralized services, and an investment in innovative technology platforms to efficiently manage single-family homes at scale. This pushes down fees and increases net yield for investors big and small.”

Noel earned his Illinois Real Estate Broker’s License in 2002 and went on to manage $50 million in commercial real estate transactions over a three-year period. His keen insight about the aftermath of the recession led him to hone his expertise in single-family rentals in 2012, and helped his Century 21-affiliated team to close more than $350 million in investor sales, and rank in the Top 10 nationally. The Chicago Association of Realtors even recognized him among its Top 1 percent of producers from 2011 to 2014. Chicago Agent Magazine has named Noel to the Who’s Who of Real Estate from 2013-2017.

To learn more about the Forbes Real Estate Council, visit https://forbesrealestatecouncil.com/.

Renters Warehouse exists to help homeowners and investors create wealth and financial freedom through Rent Estate™. To learn more about Rent Estate, visit http://www.rentestaterevolution.com and order your copy of Rent Estate™ Revolution, Renters Warehouse’s cornerstone book for the masses authored by Kevin Ortner and with foreword Dr. Arthur B. Laffer, Phd., Economic Policy Advisor to President Ronald Reagan.

-30-

About Renters Warehouse

Renters Warehouse is one of the fastest growing and highest reviewed residential property management companies in America. Backed by growth equity investor and majority stakeholder Northern Pacific Group, and under the leadership of President and CEO Kevin Ortner, Renters Warehouse now manages more than $3 billion in residential real estate, servicing 13,000+ investors across 19,000+ residential homes over 42 markets and 25 states. NPG Managing Partner Scott Honour, who in 1999 was a founder of YapStone, a leading online rental property payment service provider, serves as Chairman.

Renters Warehouse expertly serves everyday single-property homeowners as well as real estate investors. In 2015, the company officially trademarked the term Rent Estate™ to redefine the entire SFR (Single Family Rental) industry as more traditional real estate gives way to this new lucrative asset. Through their dedicated Portfolio Services Division led by Chief Investment Officer Anthony Cazazian, the company also brings professional, scalable and efficient single property management solutions to investment portfolios with both centralized services and local market expertise and staff. Not only has Renters Warehouse received the prestigious honor of being included on the Inc. 500 | 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in America seven consecutive years in a row, it was also named one of the “Best Places to Work” in Minnesota (where they are headquartered) by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The company was also honored as a best place to work in Arizona (a centralized corporate services center) by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2013 and 2014, and achieved a spot on the prestigious 2016 Top Companies to Work for in AZ list. Nationwide, Renters Warehouse has been honored as one of America's "Best Places to Work" in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 by Outside Magazine. Recognized as pioneers in real estate, business management and innovation, Renters Warehouse has been awarded 22 Business Stevie Awards both internationally and stateside.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse received an “A” rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after meeting the BBB’s eight Standards of Trust and earning BBB Accreditation. In 2016, Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC, a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) offering a wide array of services including operational risk assessments, assigned its MOR RV2 residential-vendor ranking to Renters Warehouse as a residential property manager, indicating that the company demonstrates proficiency in managing key areas of operational risk.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse published its first book - Rent Estate™ Revolution. Authored by CEO Kevin Ortner, the book shares the Renters Warehouse philosophy and business expertise around single-family rentals and the power of Rent Estate to drive long-term wealth creation, retirement security and financial freedom for the everyday person. Sign up for updates now at: http://www.rentestaterevolution.com.