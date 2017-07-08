The Civil War Ball is held in the historic barn at Allison-Antrim Museum Experience Victorian-era dancing and learn social interactions of the time period in the museum’s restored German Bank Barn taught by the Victorian Dance Ensemble.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to kick off the 1864 weekend with the Civil War Ball on July 14 from 7 to 9:30pm at the Allison-Antrim Museum.

Experience Victorian-era dancing and learn social interactions of the time period in the museum’s restored German Bank Barn taught by the Victorian Dance Ensemble. The dance is open to children 12 years and older and adults who may come in Civil War-era attire, contemporary formal attire or contemporary business attire and no previous dancing experience is required!

The Victorian Dance Ensemble was recognized in 2016 with the President’s Volunteer Gold Service Award. The group supports historic preservation and education projects while promoting visitation to historic sites.

The dance is part of activities leading up to 1864: The Burning on July 15 which includes a light show and Civil War re-enactment!

Tickets for the dance are $15 a person and $25 per couple. Tickets are available at Eventbrite and by calling the Allison-Antrim Museum, located at 365 South Ridge Avenue in Greencastle at 717-597-9325.

For more information, contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 or 717-552.2977.

