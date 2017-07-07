Larson Electronics LLC Releases A New No-Drill Antenna Mounting Plate

No-Drill Antenna Mounting Plate These aluminum antenna mounting plates have been designed to be place behind your rear cab light. This creates a sturdy hold and eliminates the need to drill holes into the truck.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new antenna mounting plate (VMP-AM-F150-2015) for 2015 F150 and 2017 Ford Superduty trucks to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This Ford antenna mounting plate enables operators to install antennas onto their 2015 Ford F150s and 2017 Ford Superdutys without having to drill any holes into the body of the truck.

This new antenna mounting plate has been built in Texas and is specially designed to mount CB antennas, radio antennas and any other gear that requires an antenna. This aluminum mounting plate is installed via the rear cab lights, eliminating the need for any drilling that might damage your truck. A weatherproof seal and rubber bumper guards on the back of the plate helps to provide a seal against environmental factors, as well as, provide protection against damage while installed. This no drill mounting plate can hold up to four antennas and is specifically designed for use with 2015 Ford F150 and 2017 Ford Superduty trucks. Because the airflow over each trucks unique roof varies, Larson Electronics LLC offers a selection of roof styles to choose from so that you are able to choose the correct mounting plate for your truck. Additionally, having a reverse camera in the 3rd brake light will change the mounting plate design. A choice for camera/no camera is also offered to help users find the perfect fit. Each of these aluminum mounting plates come with a guaranteed 1 year warranty.

"Intentionally causing unnecessary damage to your vehicle is ridiculous and exactly why we have designed these mounting plates," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC."These aluminum antenna mounting plates have been designed to be place behind your rear cab light. This creates a sturdy hold and eliminates the need to drill holes into the truck."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company's hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

