At Hondros College of Nursing, with five campuses in Ohio, students have the advantage of working with SimMom - an advanced full-body birthing simulator with accurate anatomy and functionality to facilitate multi-professional obstetric training of birth management, with both manual and automatic delivery modes.

With SimMom, students learn to make quick decisions during childbirth with customizable scenarios. During lessons, real-time instructor controls allow scenarios to be adapted and developed to the student’s unique learning objectives.

Examples include normal and operative vaginal deliveries of infants, training for pre- and post-natal care and an ultrasound solution to help improve point-of-care diagnostics training, and visually determine the health of the fetus and mother, during the progression of birth.

“Simulation is an evidence-based strategy to facilitate nursing experiences that foster critical thinking and clinical reasoning skills for students,” said Tawnya Lawson, MS, RN, Dean, Practical Nursing Program. “The emphasis is on creating learning environments that replicate crucial practice situations.”

As such, nursing faculty at Hondros College of Nursing are required to integrate simulation into present day curriculums with clear connections toward achievement of student learning outcomes.

“This integration will have a dramatic effect on improving patient care outcomes,” added Angie Phillips, EdD, RN, CNE, Dean, Registered Nursing Program.

Additionally important is that earlier this year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 7.9 million Americans are unemployed, while at the same time 5.4 million jobs remain unfilled in America. This crisis exists because employers demand “job ready” employees and prospective employees are simply not able to bridge the skills gap without appropriate education and training.

The Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU) took an in-depth look at the shortage of skills in the U.S. and discovered that the stats point to one of the fastest growing sectors of the American economy: health care - with particular focus on Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects health care and health care support occupations are projected to be the two fastest growing occupations between now and 2024, with a combined increase of 2.3 million in employment, representing about one in four new jobs.

However, employers are facing difficulties as they seek to fill the rising number of middle-skilled health care positions, such as Medical Assistants, Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses. As the demand for care increases with America's aging population, this problem will only get worse. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 23% growth in jobs for health care support occupations and a 16.4% growth in health care practitioners and technical occupations between 2014 and 2024.

“There is such an urgent need for nurses across Ohio and across the country,” said Lawson. “Both licensed practical nurses and RNs are reported to be in short supply and the gap between qualified candidates and jobs available is only expected to grow. Hondros College of Nursing, through its ladder approach to nursing education, seeks to help close that gap and provide more qualified individuals through our high-quality education model.”

Hondros College of Nursing offers a ladder approach to nursing education, offering a Practical Nursing diploma, Associate Degree in Nursing and an online RN-BSN completion program. The Practical Nursing Diploma program may be completed in 12 months. Students in the Associate Degree in Nursing program will take a combination of classroom, online and clinical courses, which may be completed in 15 months. The online RN-BSN Completion Program, which students may attend full- or part-time, is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and can be completed in as few as 24 months for those choosing to attend full-time.

About Hondros College of Nursing

Hondros College of Nursing educates nurses at five Ohio campuses in Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence, Columbus/Westerville, Dayton/Fairborn and Toledo/Maumee, where students can earn a Practical Nursing Diploma and an Associate Degree in Nursing. Additionally, registered nurses in Ohio and other states can earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree through the online RN-BSN completion program. Hondros College of Nursing is dedicated to its mission, as well as the students, partners, and communities in which they serve. For additional information, please visit hondros.edu.

Hondros College of Nursing is an accredited member of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, (ACICS), 750 First Street, NE Suite 980, Washington, DC 20002, (202) 336-6780. The Practical Nursing and Associate Degree in Nursing programs are approved by the Ohio Board of Nursing. The baccalaureate degree in nursing program is approved and offered through the Westerville Main Campus and is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 530, Washington, DC 20036, (202) 887-6791. Hondros College cannot guarantee employment or salary. Hondros College is a subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI).