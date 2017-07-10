Smart Vent Provides Safety Tips For Hurricane Season

Smart Vent Products, Inc., a leader in wet and dry floodproofing solutions, announced today preparedness tips for this year’s hurricane season. Being prepared for hurricanes and other major storm events is critical for peoples’ safety and helps keep much needed resources, such as police, fire and rescue and other municipal services focused on helping those truly in need.

The U.S. government website, http://www.ready.gov, provides all sorts of useful tips and information regarding planning for many types of emergencies including these related to hurricanes. In spite of this information and warnings from the National Weather Service many people still do not have basic emergency supplies in their homes. Superstorm Sandy is a perfect example where people were warned well ahead of the storm hitting and still failed to prepare.



Know where to go. If you are ordered to evacuate, know the local hurricane evacuation route(s) to take and have a plan for where you can stay. Contact your local emergency management agency for more information.

Put together a disaster supply kit, including a flashlight, batteries, cash, first aid supplies, and copies of your critical information if you need to evacuate

If you are not in an area that is advised to evacuate and you decide to stay in your home, plan for adequate supplies in case you lose power and water for several days and you are not able to leave due to flooding or blocked roads.

Make a family emergency communication plan.

Many communities have text or email alerting systems for emergency notifications. To find out what alerts are available in your area, search the Internet with your town, city, or county name and the word “alerts.”

Make sure cell phones and other communications devices are fully charged and have battery backup in case of extended power loss.

People with homes or businesses in areas prone to hurricanes should also consider installing flood vents or other flood remediation systems in order to protect their investment. Having food, water and other supplies and getting out of the storm path are absolutely necessary, but are of little comfort if you return to a home that has been completely destroyed by the storm. Smart Vent has certified floodplain managers and engineers who can assess your needs and provide cost-effective solutions that not only protect your home or business, but also significantly lower flood insurance premiums. For more information go to http://www.smartvent.com.

