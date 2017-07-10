Sandestin Earns 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

For the fourth consecutive year, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort has been awarded the 2017 Certificate of Excellence by TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site. Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality excellence that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, restaurants and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

“This is a direct reflection of all the hard work of hundreds of dedicated hospitality professionals at Sandestin,” said Mark Hodgdon, senior vice-president and general manager at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. “We also wish to thank all of our loyal guests, both leisure travelers and group attendees, who take the time to submit great reviews about their five-star experiences at the resort. Without those great reviews, we would not receive this recognition.”

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers,” said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the right property at the right price.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

For more information about Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, visit http://www.Sandestin.com or call 866.91.BEACH.

About Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is a major destination for all seasons and all ages, and was named the #1 Resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast. The resort invites guests to a world of 2,400 acres and 30 charming neighborhoods featuring 1,300 vacation rentals, condominiums, villas, town homes and the best in hotel accommodations. As a member of Visit South Walton and Visit Florida, the resort features more than seven miles of beaches and pristine bay front, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 19 swimming pools, a 113-slip marina, a fitness center and spa, meeting space and The Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife. People are invited to download Sandestin’s APP for iPhone and Android devices, or become a Facebook Fan or Twitter follower for the latest events and news.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world’s largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that’s right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world’s largest travel community of 390 million average unique monthly visitors,** all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor. Know better. Book better. Go better.

*Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, December 2016

**Source: TripAdvisor log files, Q1 2017