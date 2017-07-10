Jabian Consulting – A Small Firm Making a Big Difference in Charlotte

The day Jabian Consulting opened its doors in Charlotte nearly 4 years ago, it made a commitment to give back to the community as part of the firm’s guiding principles. That commitment continues to be honored as Jabian approaches its fourth year in Charlotte this August, logging more than 1,500 volunteer hours and donating more than $21,000. Not bad for an office of 10 people.

In 2016, Jabian launched a program called Impact 10, and gave $10,000 each to 10 different charity organizations across the firm’s three markets. Charlotte Family Housing was a beneficiary in Charlotte and used the donation to purchase tablet computers to replace manual paperwork. This saved the organization 375 hours per week of transcribing which means more time helping families.

“As a local consulting firm, we want to be a part of the fabric of our community and help it thrive,” said Courtney Ramey, executive director of Jabian’s Charlotte office. “Each one of our employees have organization’s they’re passionate about supporting and we empower them to go and make a real difference.”

In addition to donations, Jabian employees average more than 50 hours per year volunteering and giving back to the community. They have helped support organizations such as Girl Scouts Hornets Nest, Charlotte Family Housing, Apparo, Crisis Assistance Ministry, and many others. The firm has won two national awards from Consulting Magazine for work on behalf of these organizations.

“This is our community where we live and work and we want to do what we can to support it as much as possible,” said Ramey. “We hope to inspire other organizations to do the same.”

For more information, visit http://www.jabian.com

ABOUT JABIAN CONSULTING

Jabian Consulting is a strategic management and technology consultancy. It serves mid-market and Fortune 1000 clients across multiple high-growth industries. Applying only the most talented, senior-level consulting specialists to its clients’ top priority projects, Jabian takes an integrated approach to creating and implementing successful strategies – ultimately helping clients drive business value by increasing revenue and decreasing operational costs.