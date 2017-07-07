Protect Pharmaceuticals (StartCapital) Appoints Directors; New CEO

Protect Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTC: PRTT), a Nevada Corporation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Sandweiss, CPA, Esq., Shimshon Bandman and Dr. Shedrick W. Daniels to its Board of Directors. Mr. Sandweiss, Mr. Bandman and Dr. Daniels join existing Director, Theodore Faison, to form a new four-member Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has also accepted the resignation of Ms. Una J. Taylor as the Corporation’s Chairman, Director and Chief Executive Officer as of June 30, 2017 and has appointed Mr. Jordan Fishman as the Corporation’s new Chief Executive as of the same date.

“Following our June 16th announcement of a new name and direction for Protect Pharmaceuticals; StartCapital, I am pleased to announce the additions of Mr. Sandweiss, Mr. Bandman and Dr. Daniels to our Company’s Board of Directors,” stated Jordan Fishman, Chief Executive Officer. “The experience and wisdom we have added to our new board will accelerate our mission of bringing new value to our business and shareholders. I congratulate Ms. Taylor on her leadership of PRTT through this transition and with her energy, we have transitioned StartCapital from ‘Idea to Exit’ in an extraordinary pace.”

Stuart Sandweiss, C.P.A., Esq., received his Juris Doctor in December, 1999, graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Detroit Mercy Law School (“UDMLS”). While at UDMLS, Mr. Sandweiss received several book awards and was inducted into the Frank Murphy Honor Society. He also participated in Moot Court Competitions, was on the editorial staff of the Michigan Business Law Journal, published tri-annually by the Business Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan. Mr. Sandweiss was also an associate editor of UDMLS Law Review.

In 1998 Mr. Sandweiss received a Certificate in International Studies for his summer studies abroad in Jerusalem, Israel and, during the summer of 1999, Mr. Sandweiss had the opportunity to study Constitutional Law with then Chief Justice of the United States, Hon. William H. Rehnquist. Prior to law school Mr. Sandweiss graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelors of General Studies in 1985 and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1990.

Since 2000, Mr. Sandweiss has operated Sandweiss Law Center, P.C., representing clients in a wide variety of civil and criminal cases, including Business, Mortgage, Bankruptcy and Contract Disputes, Landlord-Tenant Actions, Personal Injury cases (for both plaintiff and defendant), Consumer Protection Claims, Collections, Tax Matters and Insurance Recovery. He also served as a court-appointed receiver to protect property that is subject to a dispute. Mr. Sandweiss is licensed to practice by the Supreme Court of Michigan and is admitted to the federal courts in both the Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit and the U.S. Tax Court. Additionally Mr. Sandweiss teaches American Government and American History at a local parochial school. His personal interests include boating and photography.

In addition to his law center, since 1990 Mr. Sandweiss has operated Sandweiss & Sandweiss, P.C., Certified Public Accountants, performing compilations, general accounting functions and income tax preparation for his clientele. He oversaw implementation of computerized systems in both organizations. From 1990 – 2008 Mr. Sandweiss was the President and CEO of “Your Maintenance Company, Inc.” - a commercial outdoor maintenance company (e.g., lawn cutting, snow removal, holiday decorating, etc.) and he was responsible for overseeing a staff of 3 – 10 seasonal employees in addition to performing management services for several apartment buildings. He also participated as a board member and officer in several non-profit organizations.

Shimshon Bandman, 45, is a graduate of the Talmudical Seminary of Denver. Mr. Bandman brings many years of professional experience and expertise as a board member on a variety of New Jersey based nonprofit organizations and as the owner/operator of a national for profit private money financing, consulting and property management Services Company, C and S Property Management, LLC, where he has worked in this field of expertise since 1996. He also volunteers his business skills in fundraising for his alma mater and his varied life experiences even include several years in the classroom as a teacher of Math and English.

Dr. Shedrick W. Daniels, 58, serves as Senior Apostolic Leader of Kingdom International Assemblies of Churches, Ministries, and Businesses Network (KIA), which is a global network of kingdom organizations, initiatives, and individuals. KIA is represented throughout the United States and in seven nations abroad. Following nearly two decades serving as founder and senior apostolic leader of Covenant Community Church located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and its affiliates, Dr. Daniels relocated to the South Florida area where he is presently establishing a KIA Network Nexus and Headquarters.

Dr. Daniels is recognized internationally as a power teacher emphasizing subjects related to Christian based monotheism. Dr. Daniels has emerged as a marketplace ministry leader, presenting kingdom economic concepts in seminars, workshops and power networking venues around the world. Dr. Daniels has taken ministry development teams to South Africa, Nigeria, Tokyo, Singapore, Malaysia, Puerto Rico and the West Indies. Dr. Daniels has participated in a University dedication and Government Consultation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and supports the Congo Initiative in the U.S.A. More recently Dr. Daniels has established KIA affiliate relationships in London and France.

Providing leadership and consultation to diverse entrepreneurial initiatives is Dr. Daniels’ passion. To this end, Dr. Daniels serves as Chief Community Officer for DreamFu Ventures Inc., a technology start up in Miami, Florida. Dr. Daniels seeks to create exciting new ways for ministry and business to be demonstrated across the globe. Dr. Daniels is acknowledged in the National Register’s Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals, recorded with the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., U.S. Presently, Dr. Daniels serves as a Financial Stability board member of United Way Miami-Dade. Dr. Daniels has obtained numerous degrees and certifications, earned and honorary, ecclesiastical and academic.

Mr. Jordan Fishman is an IT executive, entrepreneur, company builder, Angel Investor, technologist, and mentor. Mr. Fishman’s career spans twenty years of technical leadership spanning finance, healthcare, compliance, product development, and startups. Mr. Fishman is known for his pragmatic and solution oriented approach to problem solving. His early career began as a network analyst and desktop support engineer and has culminated to a variety of senior level and Officer positions. As the Chief Technology Officer (from 2007 to 2014) at Kawa Capital Management, he oversaw development of an asset management suite used to manage $900M in investments and was responsible for all SEC IT compliance and audits. Mr. Fishman founded Park Road Solutions in 2015 as a boutique Managed Service provider of SmartSourced remote CIO/CTO offerings servicing the financial industry. He successfully negotiated a Park Road Solutions acquisition by Eight Dragons Co in 2017. Since 2015, Mr. Fishman has served as Chief Data Officer for World Cup of Sales, Corp. Chief Technology Officer for DreamFu Ventures, LLC. Technical Advisory consultant for Eight Dragons Co. and advised on technical due diligence teams for several mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Fishman holds a BS from FIU in Computer Science, and an MS in Computer Science from Nova Southeastern University.

