Aquitas Solutions, a leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries, announced today that they will be a Gold Sponsor at Maximo World 2017, August 1-4, in Orlando, FL. The event, driven by Reliabilityweb.com, will be one hundred percent Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) focused and attended by many of Aquitas’ long standing clients.

“We have a strong history of serving the Maximo community and look forward to participating in this marquis event,” commented Ray Miciek, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He added, “I am especially pleased to be presenting on how asset intensive organizations can drive operational efficiency through EAM and IoT to accelerate their business capabilities and take a deeper dive into improving how they monitor, manage, and control their plant and facility operations.”

Mr. Miciek, who recently visited IBM’s IoT Global Headquarters in Munich, Germany, was among a select few IBM Maximo Business Partners to receive a tour of the facility and participate in discussions on how IBM’s new hub for IoT collaboration, capabilities, and product offerings will bring the physical and digital world closer together. The new Headquarters is dedicated to helping clients, IBMers, and business partners work together to push the boundaries of what is possible with IoT. Mr. Miciek will share some insight on his visit during his Maximo World talk on Wednesday morning, August 2nd.

Aquitas Solutions, which has been actively participating in Maximo World and Maximo Industry User Groups for over a decade, will have several of their EAM and IoT management consultants and training specialists on hand to meet the needs of all attendees.

About Aquitas Solutions

Aquitas Solutions is a leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries. The Company prides itself on working strategically and collaboratively with the top, globally recognized EAM and IoT platform solution providers to heighten business value and bring bottom-line benefits to their clients.

Based in Atlanta, GA, Aquitas’ leadership team and management consultants have nearly one thousand man years of enterprise asset management experience and have been early adopters of IoT technology that helps clients leverage their EAM system to optimize performance and improve productivity and service levels across the entire spectrum of their organization.

The Company has a long history of delivering faster, smarter, and more agile solutions at a competitive rate helping customers streamline their internal processes and compete more efficiently in an increasingly synergetic world.

Aquitas Solutions is a registered Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and proud supporter of Women in Reliability Asset Management (WIRAM).