HS-UK Slit Lamp Imaging Course awarded 7.5 CPD points

Slit Lamp Imaging Course

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce that the HS-UK Slit Lamp Imaging Courses have been awarded 7.5 CPD points for each day.

The courses will take place on 15th August at the Radisson Hotel, Bristol and 17th August at the Radisson Edwardian Hotel, Manchester. The aim of the event is to provide attendees with a detailed overview of this highly-skilled ophthalmic imaging discipline.

Two new expert speakers have now been confirmed for the event; Mr Nabil Habib, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Plymouth Hospital NHS Trust and Mr Ankur Barua, Consultant Ophthalmologist, University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust. Both are widely-recognised as experts in their field.

HS-UK has finalised an exciting programme for the two courses which will include discussions about how to get the most from your imaging module as well as offering insights into the clinical importance of high-quality slit lamp images. Lectures will cover topics such as; ‘The general eye examination’, ‘The clinical importance of slit lamp imaging’ and ‘Imaging of the retina’.

Each course will include practical, hands-on workshops, which will support a range of subjects, including; diffuse, focal & indirect illumination and retinal imaging using retro illumination.

The price for each course is just £100, which will include lunch at the venue. There will be limited spaces on each course, so delegates are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

For further information, or to book a place on either course, visit http://www.haagstreituk.com/slitlampimaging