ABC-Amega Announces Promotions in Outsourcing Department

As Senior Vice President of Global Outsourcing, Tom Riker will focus on ABC-Amega’s growth of the first-party (Softcall®) division. Riker, who joined ABC-Amega in 2003, has more than 40 years of experience in call center operations. He previously has served as Director of Operations for DigiVision Satellite Services and Customer Service and Administration for Prime Cable.

"Tom has been instrumental in managing some of our highest priority projects in the past," said Paul Catalano, President and COO, ABC-Amega. "His high level of professionalism and experience make him a perfect fit for this role."

As Vice President of Global Outsourcing, Michele Gerst will focus on managing the majority of the organization’s first -party outsourcing clients. Michele joined ABC-Amega in 2016 as Director of Outsourcing.

“Michele has done exceptional work for our clients,” said Catalano. “She has been an asset to our Outsourcing division,” he added.

Founded in 1929 as The American Bureau of Collections, ABC-Amega is an award-winning commercial collections agency specializing in global debt collection and accounts receivable management solutions.

ABC-Amega partners with clients to improve and manage credit, cash flow and customer retention with services in 3rd party commercial debt collection, 1st party accounts receivable outsourcing, industry credit group management, and credit and A/R management training and education. The firm is dual-certified by the CLLA/IACC, certified by the CCA of A, and is a platinum partner of the Credit Research Foundation (CRF).

