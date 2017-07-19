Battery Powered Portable Emergency LED Light Tower These emergency LED light towers feature a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for use in situations where one might find themselves without power as well as, a an intelligent power display for monitoring power consumption and charging.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new portable emergency LED light tower (WAL-BP-3XLED-CPR) to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This telescoping light tower has been designed for use in emergency situations and is operated by a rechargeable lithium-ion 24aH battery.

This new 108 watt portable emergency LED light tower is capable of illuminating distances of up to 2,963 feet. This portable light tower features an LED assembly consisting of three light heads connected to a circular bracket. The light heads can be moved individually on the circular bracket from a linear horizontal formation all the way around to a circular formation for 360° of illumination. The entire light assembly is mounted to an articulated center support and can be manually repositioned through 340° of rotation and tilted up and down. This light assembly produces a focused 12° spot beam that can be converted to a 120° area light or a 360° scene light using a lens diffuser and the unique adjustable light head assembly. This portable tower can be stowed away in a handheld case when not in use. During operation, two stabilizer legs come out at 45 degrees to support the unit. This tower is controlled with a four-position switch that allows operators to switch between high, medium, low and SOS modes. This LED light tower will run for six hours on high, twelve hours on medium and twenty-four hours on the low setting. Operators may plug into a USB port or a 12V low voltage socket to power other equipment on the job site. This unit also features Blue tooth control and an intelligent power display for monitoring power consumption and charging.

When fully deployed, this portable light unit features a stainless steel telescoping tube that can be vertically adjusted to fit the work space by loosening/tightening the hand knobs located at the center support component. The maximum height of the LED light tower is 5.25'. For transport and storage, the upper part of the telescoping tower can be collapsed completely into the base piece with the light assembly still attached. Applications for this portable emergency LED light tower include, but are not limited to: Industrial facilities, mining, tunnel construction, line maintenance, power plants, emergency rescue, medical assistance, fire, police, military and more.

"Life can be unpredictable at times and, even though we can't prevent every little mishap, we can at least be prepared," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. "These emergency LED light towers feature a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for use in situations where one might find themselves without power as well as, a an intelligent power display for monitoring power consumption and charging."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

