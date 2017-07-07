The 2017 Sales Compensation Survey published in the latest issue of Advantages® magazine found straight salary compensation for distributor salespeople and managers in the $23 billion promotional products industry is growing, reaching 18% of sales personnel this year.

While 53% of all distributor salespeople and managers are still paid through commission-based plans, making them the primary form of compensation in the industry, the number has dropped from 70% in 2013. At the same time, straight salary is on the rise, with an average increase of 3.5 percentage points each year since 2013, when only 4% of salespeople earned a straight salary, according to the survey.

Salespeople can be paid through commission-based plans, salary only or through hybrid salary plans (salary plus commission, salary plus bonus and all three combined). Distributors interviewed by Advantages point to changing employee expectations as the main reason industry companies are lessening their reliance on commission.

“Historically, commission was the unquestioned standard of compensating sales reps, but as our cover story shows, salaries are on the rise and it’s a trend that cannot be ignored,” said Advantages Editor-in-Chief C.J. Mittica (@CJ_Advantages). “Today’s distributorships are shifting their compensation models to attract and keep top talent, and it’s a clear message that commission-only plans don’t entice the majority of salespeople. In the near future, a hybrid model of salary and commission may very well become the industry standard.”

Highlights from the Advantages Sales Compensation Survey include:



Average annual earnings for sales reps have remained flat the last three years, with a 2017 average of $83,459

More than half of salespeople get charged back for errors or non-payment of their orders

Fewer sales managers are earning commission based on profit

Four in 10 industry companies offer a 50/50 profit split; two in 10 offer less than 30% for the rep

55% of distributors do not offer health insurance, though the total has decreased

85% of sales reps are staying put and not actively looking for a new job – down two percentage points from last year.

The online 2017 Advantages Sales Compensation Survey fielded responses from readers of Advantages magazine from March to April 2017.

