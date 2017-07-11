ON Partners and Gaming USA Corp. Form Partnership

ON Partners logo Alan’s portfolio of industry reports deliver vital market intelligence and industry insight across the hospitality ecosystem.

ON Partners (ON), the results-driven retained executive search firm, today announced its partnership with Gaming USA Corporation (Gaming USA), a leading market intelligence newsletter serving the hospitality and leisure industries. The Firm’s Consumer Practice will sponsor the daily and weekly gaming report, daily lodging report, as well as future hospitality reports.

For more than two decades, Gaming USA Corporation has produced the premier daily and weekly newsletters for the casino gaming sector, reporting on developments in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, the regional US markets and the new gaming jurisdictions in Asia including Macau, Singapore and the Philippines. The Gaming Industry Weekly Report was the first gaming stock and gaming information newsletter available, now publishing for its 25th year. The Gaming Industry Daily Report, now in its 22nd year, focuses on the day to day events, stock price movements and reasons for those stock price movements, and is distributed via email to thousands of Casino Executives and Gaming Sector Investors around the world.

Following on the success of the Gaming Industry Daily Report, the Company introduced the Daily Lodging Report, North America and the Daily Lodging Report, Asia Pacific in the late 1990s, serving the interests of broader industry executives, board members and investors across North America and Asia Pacific.

The alignment of Gaming USA and ON’s Consumer Practice is a fitting partnership. ON has deep market knowledge and expertise across the hospitality + leisure market, including hotel and resort management, casino entertainment, restaurant operators, theme parks, vacation ownership, cruise lines, marketplace hospitality rentals, travel service, and hotel and casino REITS. Its clients include a number of global brands, including AirBnB, Expedia, MGM Resorts International, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Crown Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Galaxy Entertainment, and countless others.

Michael Wurster, Partner and leader of ON’s Consumer Practice said, “Alan’s portfolio of industry reports deliver vital market intelligence and industry insight across the hospitality ecosystem. We are proud and honored to be aligned with him, and his history of providing informative material and candid perspective.”

“Our partnership with ON Partners’ Consumer Practice supports our ambition of advancing our brand and reach. We have been the premier provider of news and information to those interested and working in the gaming, hospitality and leisure sectors, and we plan to expand that into other areas of hospitality and leisure to become the one stop provider of hospitality news and intelligence,” said Alan Woinski, President, Gaming USA Corporation.

About Gaming USA Corporation

Gaming USA Corporation is a publishing and consulting company specializing in the gaming, lodging, leisure and hospitality industries. Gaming USA publishes The Gaming Industry Weekly Report, The Gaming Industry Daily Report, The Gaming Sector…Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, The Daily Lodging Report – North America and Daily Lodging Report – Asia Pacific. Samples of the industry publications and subscription information can be found at http://www.gamingusacorp.com

About ON Partners Consumer Practice

As trusted leadership advisors, ON Partners has assembled the most accomplished and experienced consultants in the industry for one unified purpose: to help our clients build world-class leadership teams.

ON Partners Consumer Practice is the premier leader in Board, CEO and corporate officer assessment and selection, with a focus on hospitality + leisure, media + entertainment, consumer internet and commercial sports. This practice identifies, assesses and selects leadership talent for both public and private companies, as well as partnering closely with venture capital and private equity firms.

We have direct access to key executives across the globe, with offices located in core markets, empowering us to discover and attract the best talent available anywhere.