Michael Moriarty Joins Sontag as Chief Investment Officer

Sontag Advisory, a leading financial planning and investment advisory firm, announced today that Michael Moriarty has joined the company as Chief Investment Officer.

In his role, Moriarty will be responsible for overseeing the Investment Team and its daily activities. Moriarty will manage the research, due diligence, analysis, implementation and monitoring of the firm’s investment decisions and processes, making recommendations for changes in the firm’s investment approach to the Investment Policy Committee.

Moriarty most recently served as head of the investment platform at Dynasty Financial Partners, where he was responsible for delivering an institutional investment platform to a growing network of 45+ registered investment advisors and hybrid advisors throughout the United States. Prior to that, Moriarty was Chief Operating Officer for one of Citadel Investment Group’s fundamental equity long/short businesses. He oversaw significant growth of the business, in terms of portfolio managers, assets and locations. Prior to Citadel, Moriarty held multiple associate and leadership positions at various banks and asset management firms, including Managing Director at JP Morgan and Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns.

Michael Delgass, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Sontag, commented, “I’m thrilled to welcome Michael to our growing team and family at Sontag. Michael’s extensive investment and advisory experience, paired with his seasoned leadership skills and vision, make him an ideal fit.”

Moriarty said, “Sontag is an industry leader in the financial planning and investment advisory space – providing clients with personalized insights to help realize their investment goals. I’m beyond excited to join Michael and the team as the firm continues its legacy of generating exceptional results for our clients, while providing the type of high-quality service to which they are accustomed.”

Moriarty succeeds Jonathan Zames, who will remain with Sontag as a member of its Investment Policy Committee. Delgass added, “We will continue to enjoy the benefits of Jon’s strategy and insights and appreciate Jon’s positive contributions to the firm’s growth for the past six years.”

Moriarty received his master’s degree in Law and Diplomacy from Tufts University with a concentration in international finance and his bachelor’s degree in History from Davidson College, graduated Phi Beta Kappa.

About Sontag Advisory

Sontag Advisory, LLC, an NFP Corp. subsidiary, is a New York City based, independent registered investment advisory firm that serves clients in 36 states and has approximately $4.8 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1995, Sontag Advisory acts as a wealth manager, investment adviser, consultant, and fiduciary.

For more information on Sontag Advisory, please visit http://www.sontagadvisory.com.