Explosion Proof High Velocity Rollback Fan This explosion proof high velocity fan gives operators a way to quickly and safely ventilate areas where toxic fumes and chemicals might be present.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new explosion proof high velocity rollback fan (EPF-RSPF-30-1.5HP-100) to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This direct drive fan has been designed to help ventilate and move air through hazardous locations.

This new explosion proof high velocity rollback fan is rated for Class I Group D and Class II Groups F and G hazardous locations. The 30" diameter propeller on this direct drive fan is constructed from cast aluminum to resist sparking further increasing the safety of the hazardous environment in which the fan is being utilized. This single phase explosion proof direct drive fan has a 1.5 horsepower fully enclosed motor that can spin the propeller at a rate of 1725 RPM. Mounted on a rollback stand that includes two wheels and a handle for seamless transportation, this high velocity fan enable operators to wheel it around from location to location when needed. This rollback fan comes equipped with 100' of 16/3 SOOW cable terminated in an explosion proof plug and operates on 115/230V AC. Applications for this explosion from ventilation system include Class I Group D and Class II Groups F and G hazardous areas, such as but not limited to: clean rooms, marijuana extraction rooms, laboratory hoods, oil refineries, grain mills, chemical plants, welding shops, chemical storage areas and battery changing areas.

"Working in hazardous environment is dangerous enough but, when you throw heat and toxic fumes into the mix too, you've got a recipe for disaster," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC."This explosion proof high velocity fan gives operators a way to quickly and safely ventilate areas where toxic fumes and chemicals might be present."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

High Resolution Image 1-EPF-RSPF-30-1.5HP-100

Product Cut Spec Sheet-EPF-RSPF-30-1.5HP-100

High Resolution Image-LARSON ELECTRONICS LLC LOGO