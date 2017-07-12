Atlas Private Wealth Management Launches Next-Gen Web Portal

Customizing the web experience based on the user's stage in their financial journey.

Atlas Private Wealth Management, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm with offices in New York, Massachusetts, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the launch of a new website for use by clients and the general public. This website is a new take on how individual investors receive educational material, resources, and financial market commentary.

While most financial firms provide the same information to every web visitor, Atlas Private Wealth Management has taken an innovative approach that customizes the web experience based on the user's stage in their financial journey.

Visitors to AtlasPWM.com are now able to select one of five major life stages: getting started, building wealth, retiring soon, recently retired, and living in retirement. Based on this selection, the Atlas Private Wealth Management website will automatically provide educational material, investment insights, and financial resources that are relevant to their specific needs and interests.

“Truly customized financial planning is nothing new at Atlas Private Wealth Management. We understand that the investment management needs of a 35-year-old just getting started and a 50-year-old who is thinking about retirement are very different. What is new, however, is the extension of this mindset to our firm’s website. We are thrilled to be able to provide customized financial insights to visitors at AtlasPWM.com,” said Gregory Britton, President and CEO of Atlas Private Wealth Management.

Clients, individual investors, and financial advisors are all invited to experience this new approach to client segmentation and personalization by clicking here. Users will notice a completely customized web experience, which is tailored to their specific stage in life. The net result? Clients and members of the general public are more informed on the financial topics that matter most to them.

About Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management is a fee-only investment advisory firm that provides services for individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Atlas is an SEC-registered investment advisor. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of Atlas by the SEC nor does it indicate that the advisor has attained a particular level of skill or ability.