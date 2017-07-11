Our total solution approach enables our clients to transform volumes of process safety information into meaningful process safety intelligence. This lets them reduce their cost structure and develop informed risk mitigation strategies.

The article details the need for innovative platforms to automate, implement, and execute functional and process safety engineering processes for the energy and chemical markets. MSS has been transformative in the engineering discipline of Process Safety Management by utilizing their Business Intelligence Group (the “BiG”). These services reduce risk, streamline compliance, and improve functional safety processes.

“Our total solution approach enables our clients to transform volumes of process safety information into meaningful process safety intelligence. This lets them reduce their cost structure and develop informed risk mitigation strategies,” says Steve Whiteside, President of MSS. To accomplish this, MSS leverages their award-winning platform – Safety Lifecycle Manger (SLM) v2 which comes with ten modules that organizations use to implement and manage the lifecycle of safety systems. The modules are interconnected via the Atlas platform which automatically updates critical safety information throughout all the modules when data changes occur. This allows decision makers at refineries and chemical plants to make the most informed decision based off reliable information.

The SLM v2 platform has over 100 new features, is six times faster, and has a revamped interface to improve user’s experience. In addition, another key differentiator of the SLM v2 platform are the two delivery models, SaaS and cloud hosting services via Mangan Software’s SLM-Cloud services group. These two delivery models eliminate IT infrastructure and capital purchases required to internally host and manage software programs, reducing organizations total cost of ownership.

ABOUT Mangan Software Solutions: MSS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mangan, Inc. that leverages technology and software services to standardize and automate business processes for the energy industry. Based out of Houston, with offices in Atlanta and London, MSS’ engineers and developers are experts in the fields of Safety Lifecycle Management and Safety Instrumented Systems, and deploy their industry best practice flagship SLM v2 platform suite to industries that require reliable high-performance automation solutions. For further information, visit http://www.mangansoftware.com.