Clearview Resolution Services to Hold Clothing Drive

On Saturday, July 15, Clearview Resolution Services will be participating in National Give Something Away Day.

Clearview staff will be bringing in slightly used clothing to donate to a local shelter in honor of this day. Often times, people have so many things they take for granted that others are not as fortunate. Everyone has clothes they no longer wear that someone else may benefit from. Although society tends to ignore the needs of others unintentionally, the Clearview brass wants to bring group awareness to this national need and give back. The staff will also be gathering old household items to donate as well. Everyone needs a little something, and what better way to make a small difference in a neighbor’s life? Clearview Resolution Services employees consider themselves more than just co-workers; they treat each other as family. When there is a good cause in which to participate, there is a good reason to come together to accomplish these goals as a team. Clearview staff members appreciate the opportunity to provide even the smallest gesture in order to share the blessings they have received.

Clearview Resolution Services is a privately-owned collection agency working to provide clients with financial services to manage debt and recover funds. The company strives to create a better model for debt collection that works with clients and the debtor to achieve repayment and fully settle debts. Clearview Resolution Services is comprised of a dedicated team with years of experience in debt management and recovery for many clients in the Western New York area. The team is available to help locate and investigate files in order to resolve financial debt. They work with corporations, offices and companies to develop a tailored plan of action for debt resolution. Clearview Resolution is also a member of the ACA. For more information, visit their website at http://www.clearviewresolutionservices.com/.