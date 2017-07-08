SLCC Names New Institutional Effectiveness VP

Jeff Aird

Aird earned his juris doctor and master of public administration degrees from Brigham Young University after completing his undergraduate work at Utah State University. He was hired by SLCC in 2013 as the director for Institutional Inquiry and Analysis. In 2014 he became an adjunct faculty member of SLCC and the acting director for Institutional Research, and in 2015 he was promoted to assistant vice president for Strategy and Analysis.

Over the course of three years at SLCC, Aird developed and implemented a college decision-making structure to improve inter-divisional collaboration and in 2015 he guided SLCC through a comprehensive self-evaluation that resulted in a high number of commendations from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

Previously, Aird has worked for the Utah System of Higher Education, BYU as an adjunct faculty member and Utah Valley University. He replaces Barbara Grover, who retired after 23 years at SLCC.

