SGF Contracting Services Inc., a provider of rehab and renovation services for real estate investors, asset managers, landlords and REITs, has recently expanded its coverage area into several new markets: Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, Detroit, Statewide, New Jersey; Portland, Oregon; Cincinnati, Columbus, and other areas in Ohio.

Prior to the expansion, SGF’s coverage areas were comprised of Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Florida’s East Coast; Memphis, Tennessee; Columbia, South Carolina; Charlotte, Raleigh, and other areas in North Carolina; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Kansas City, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Southwest Missouri.

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, the SGF team of project management professionals collaborates with clients to provide rehab and repair solutions for their single-family properties, making them ready to rent or sell. Clients can login to SGF’s platform to view and track their project photos, timelines, budgets, and messages. SGF Contracting Services Inc. was founded in 2014, and acquired in April 2017 by Affinity Worldwide. Charlie Fitzgerald, CEO of Affinity Venture Partners, oversees this asset. Susan Dupont is President of SGF.

“Many of our clients utilize us as their single point of contact to manage rehabs and repairs in many markets at the same time,” said Dupont. “Expansion into these markets will enable us to serve both existing and new clients as they acquire assets in these areas.”

Fitzgerald said, “Our goal is to expand SGF’s footprint wherever its clients need qualified, reliable, rehab and repair services. There is a huge void in the fix/flip and fix/rent vertical for real estate investors, contractors and lenders that SGF fills very well.”

Affinity Worldwide is a constellation of companies created to empower and support investors in the residential real estate industry. Visit http://www.affinityworldwide.com for more information. More information about SGF Contracting Services Inc. can be found at http://www.sgfcontracting.com, or call 417-730-9777.

For additional information please call or email

Laura Chalk, PR Manager

Affinity Worldwide

816-398-4111 x 86172

lchalk(at)affinityworldwide.com