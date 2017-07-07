TurboTenant Awards Top Dallas/Fort Worth Suburbs For Affordable Rent

Mesquite was ranked as the number one choice for renters looking for a DFW suburb that provides affordability with access to an array of first-rate amenities.

TurboTenant recently conducted a study measuring the livability and affordability of Dallas/Fort Worth suburbs. Each city chosen for the study was required to offer a high level of amenities, a thriving economy, and average one bedroom rental house prices under $1,000 a month.

TurboTenant used this data to pick the top four towns in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro. The four cities that made the list include Grapevine, Hurst, Arlington, and Mesquite. These four cities were selected due to their high-quality of living and affordability for renters.

Mesquite was ranked as the number one choice for renters looking for a DFW suburb that provides affordability with access to an array of first-rate amenities. With average rent prices for a one bedroom at $726, Mesquite was cited as offering a strong economy paired with a variety of local attractions. The full article and further town statistics can be viewed on TurboTenant’s blog at The Top Four DFW Suburbs For Affordable Rent.

