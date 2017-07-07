This is a celebration of the French contribution to Great Classical Music

WCPE FM Celebrates Bastille Day

TheClassicalStation.org Features French Music

WCPE Music Director William Woltz announces a program celebrating Bastille Day on Friday, July 14, 2017. A few short years after the United States gained its independence, the French threw off the tyranny of their absolute monarchy with the storming of the Bastille.

“We present works by Bizet, Berlioz, Rameau, Fauré, Debussy, Ravel and more,” offers Woltz. “This is a celebration of the French contribution to Great Classical Music.”

Highlights of the celebration:

9:00 a.m. Saint-Saëns: Carnival of the Animals

10:00 a.m. Couperin: Concert Pieces

12:00 p.m. Milhaud: Scaramouche, Suite for Two Pianos

1:00 p.m. Leclair: Overture no. 1 in G

2:00 p.m. Bizet: Symphony in C

3:00 p.m. Fauré: Dolly Suite

5:00 p.m. Debussy: Two Arabesques

7:00 p.m. Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture

8:00 p.m. Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé

9:00 p.m. Dukas: La Péri

10:00 p.m. Finzi: Romance for String Orchestra

