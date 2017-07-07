Greenberg Traurig Bolsters Health Care Practice in Texas

Continuing the strategic growth of its Health Care & FDA Practice, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Nathan Fish to its growing roster of health care attorneys in Texas. Fish joins the Dallas office as an associate, bolstering the full scope of health care offerings in the region, and marks Greenberg Traurig’s third health care addition in Dallas in the last year. Fish’s hire follows the recent additions of Shareholder Sean McKenna and Associate Lindzi M. Timberlake.

“We are very excited about adding Nathan Fish to our health care team, and the practice’s continued growth in Texas,” said Nancy E. Taylor, co-chair of the Health Care & FDA Practice. “Our team in Texas is comprised of attorneys from a variety of clinical, government, and regulatory backgrounds. This breadth of experience coupled with our diversity allows us to present clients with comprehensive legal counsel to achieve their wide-ranging business goals.”

The Chambers & Partners ranked Texas Health Care & FDA team is made up of nine attorneys, who have varying backgrounds. The team includes two former U.S. Attorneys, a former Registered Nurse and a former Criminal Health Care Fraud Coordinator in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“I am thrilled to welcome Nathan to the health care team in Dallas,” said Joseph F. Coniglio, Dallas office managing shareholder. “We have had a long-standing and successful health practice in Texas for over a decade and have committed to build upon that success. Nathan’s addition allows us to expand our health care offerings to clients in Dallas and nationwide.”

Fish counsels healthcare clients on a wide range of regulatory issues, including fraud and abuse, marketing, Medicare/Medicaid enrollment and reimbursement, and licensure. He also has substantial experience with healthcare transactions, internal investigations and compliance reviews, and government enforcement actions, investigations, and audits. Fish earned his J.D., summa cum laude, from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law and his B.S. from the University of Texas at Austin.

Greenberg Traurig's Health Care & FDA Practice is recognized for handling transactional, litigation, regulatory, product approval, enforcement, and compliance matters for organizations across many diverse industries. This interdisciplinary team offer clients practical know-how that comes from firsthand experience working in their industries and in their regulatory circles. They have the experience and scope of knowledge needed to steer the firm’s clients ahead in an ever-evolving, dynamic health care space. Greenberg Traurig received a first-tier ranking in Health Care Law in U.S. News – Best Lawyers 2014-2017 “Best Law Firms."

