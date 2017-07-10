AppTek Launches Speaker-Change Recognition Functionality

Applications Technology (AppTek), today announces the inclusion of speaker change detection in the latest release of its automatic closed captioning platform technology – AppTek Caption. The release includes updates to its proprietary Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) engine with specific models for news, entertainment and general use and automated punctuation technology in addition to the inclusion of new speaker change detection.

“Our research has shown that the hearing-impaired community finds the viewing experience of our closed captioning platform preferable to the electronic newsroom techniques and on-par with human transcription. With the inclusion of our speaker change identification and the latest improvements to our automated punctuation, we continue to make our captioning platforms more accurate and engaging for the audiences we serve,” stated Adam Sutherland, AppTek CEO. “The AppTek team’s deep expertise in neural networks, machine learning and artificial intelligence allow us to continue to make breakthroughs in ASR technology as well as commercial products based on that technology.”

The latest update increases the accuracy and readability of the captions produced for either live or pre-recorded content. Adding indication for speaker change dramatically improves the flow and understanding of closed captions and subtitles.

ABOUT APPTEK:

As a pioneer in automatic speech recognition, machine learning and artificial intelligence; AppTek partners with its customers to provide solutions focused on closed captioning and subtitling, call center content discovery and mobile intelligent voice agents. In today’s hyper-connected and data-rich marketplace, enterprises are seeking to drive revenue, save costs and increase productivity. Customers rely on AppTek to solve for these issues by delivering the market’s robust speech technology solutions focused on mining for business insights, ensuring compliance and delivering value across the enterprise. For more information, visit http://www.apptek.com