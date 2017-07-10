New Personal Development Book Helps Readers Achieve Radiant Lifestyles

There are many words we use to describe the sun, but what does it mean to have a “sunny” face? Donaylle Nicole’s new book, “Does Your Face Look Like the Sun?” covers this topic in-depth to help others reach their full life potential.

When Nicole was told her face looked like the sun, she began reflecting on the statement and wondering, “how?” She was inspired to create a series of classes around the topic for her community in Michigan. The four-part series was so successful, Nicole decided to take the information and expand it into a book for those looking to make constructive changes in their lifestyles.

“Does Your Face Look Like the Sun?” is a self-development work book that teaches readers how to live healthier and happier lifestyles by using nutrition, positive mindset, and optimism. In the book, readers will find healthy recipes and thought-provoking exercises.

“My book is designed for taking regular self-audits, so that we are always working to be the best version of ourselves,” said Nicole. “If we want a ‘sunny’ face, we must take care of all areas in our lives.”

Through various exercises, this book will help readers achieve a “sunny” face along with a more positive mindset and healthier lifestyle.

“Does Your Face Look Like the Sun?”

By: Donaylle Nicole

ISBN: 978-1-51271-738-9 (hc); 978-1-51271-737-2 (sc); 978-1-51271-736-5 (electronic)

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and WestBow Press

About the author

Donaylle is a small-town girl with a creative mind and vivid imagination. Growing up as a female minority in a rural community has given Donaylle a unique perspective on life. She currently lives in Greenville with her husband and three children. She has been in the beauty industry for over twenty-five years. Health and wellness have been her life's passion. Finally, that passion has been captured on the printed page.

Review Copies & Interview Requests:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Jacquelyn Brazzale

480 998 2600 x 569

jbrazzale(at)lavidge(dot)com

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Satara Williams

480-998-2600 x 586

swilliams(at)lavidge(dot)com