Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive post-acute healthcare software, announces that Oncology Pharmacy Group has licensed CareTend hosted software for its specialty pharmacy business.

Oncology Pharmacy Group has provided oral and infusion chemotherapy services to cancer patients in Florida since 2013. When evaluating software options, Bryan Lara, operations director at Oncology Pharmacy Group, realized the importance of selecting a software system designed for specialty pharmacy rather than retail. “Our retail system lacked the comprehensive patient tracking that is crucial for specialty pharmacy. With CareTend, the workflow management, billing, clinical management, and reporting tools match our needs as a pharmacy that delivers high-touch clinical care,” says Lara. “We are looking forward to using the real-time business intelligence tools that will help us obtain additional accreditation as well as satisfy payer and manufacturer requirements,” he adds.

“We look forward to working with Oncology Pharmacy Group,” says Paul O’Toole, vice president and general manager of the Home Care Solutions division of Mediware. “In the specialty pharmacy industry, data is king, and with CareTend, providers can take full advantage of the business intelligence tools that will guide their businesses today, tomorrow, and into the future,” he adds.

About Mediware:

Mediware delivers interoperable best-of-breed software systems that improve efficiencies and address safety concerns, enabling healthcare organizations to improve care processes while decreasing costs. Core Mediware solutions include blood management technologies for hospitals and blood centers; cell therapy solutions for cord blood banks, cancer treatment centers, and research facilities; medication management solutions for hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and infusion and specialty pharmacy providers; and rehabilitation therapy and respiratory care solutions. For more information about Mediware products and services, visit our website at http://www.mediware.com.