Affinity Worldwide and Think Realty announce the launch of Lendsite, a new real estate investment online platform. Lendsite is a unique tool that streamlines the lending process by quickly connecting investors with the appropriate lenders for their deals. The borrower portal is free to use, and the short, four-step questionnaire takes only a few minutes to submit. Meanwhile, lenders input their specific lending guidelines, and then locate matching requests within the marketplace. For this service, lenders pay a lead generation fee.

Lendsite is the exclusive portal for all Think Realty members to access capital, but the site is not exclusive to members. Eddie Wilson, President of Think Realty, oversaw Lendsite’s creation. The portal for borrowers can be found at http://www.lendsite.com. Lenders can contact Twilla Clouser, Program Manager, for more information or to sign up: 816-398-4081, twilla(at)lendsite.com.

“The Lendsite platform is an exciting, new tool for investors and lenders alike,” said Clouser. “With this time-saving service, no longer will lenders be bombarded with loan requests that don’t fit their criteria. Buyers and lenders are seamlessly matched, and it’s quick and easy to use. This service takes the pain and guess-work out of the lending process.”

“Our investor clients would note that they sometimes struggled finding the right lenders for their deals. We are always looking for ways to make our clients’ lives easier, and their businesses more successful. Lendsite is another example of how we continuously raise the bar in our quest to support the real estate investor,” said Wilson.

Think Realty is a central education and information resource for new investors and seasoned professionals, providing members with valuable tools that help them to optimize their competitive advantage, succeed in the industry, achieve wealth-building goals and live a life of purpose. More information about Think Realty can be found at http://www.thinkrealty.com. Think Realty is part of Affinity Worldwide. More information about Affinity Worldwide can be found at http://www.affinityworldwide.com.