Piedmont Healthcare now offers guests a mobile wayfinding platform providing step-by-step directions to any destination within Piedmont’s hospitals and related points of interest such as urgent care locations or doctors’ offices. Developed in collaboration with Atlanta-based Gozio Health, the PiedmontNow app is available on all Android and iPhone mobile devices and can be downloaded for free via the App Store.

“We are always striving to perfect the patient experience at our hospitals and across our health system,” says Katie Logan, Vice President of Experience at Piedmont Healthcare. “With Gozio’s new wayfinding platform, guests can feel confident with the knowledge that they can arrive at their destination on time, unstressed and at the right location.”

Piedmont Healthcare’s new navigation mobile application will extend patient engagement by placing the hospitals’ services and amenities at patients’ fingertips.

“With more than 75% of adults relying on smartphones for location-based information and directions, hospitals must have a mobile strategy that includes wayfinding to improve the overall patient experience,” says Joshua Titus, CEO and Founder Gozio Health. “Every healthcare system has a different pain point. Our platform provides exceptional navigational accuracy and can be customized to feature a wealth of amenities. From access to medical records to “save my spot” for urgent care centers, we want hospitals to have “one app that rules them all.”

Gozio hospital partners see a significant uptick of patients accessing medical records with a hospital-branded mobile app. One-third of patients that download apps using the Gozio technology use it to access urgent care wait times and the “save my spot” feature, and 67 percent of Gozio app users view hospital amenity details during their visit.

Gozio Health transforms indoor navigation and significantly improves patient experience with a smartphone-based, indoor positioning and wayfinding platform specifically designed for hospitals and healthcare systems. The wayfinding solution from Gozio has earned the exclusive endorsement of the American Hospital Association. Gozio's pioneering mobile platform dramatically improves mobile adoption rates for hospitals and seamlessly integrates mobile technology into patient engagement strategies. For more information, visit http://www.goziohealth.com, or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.