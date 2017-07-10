Cloud4Wi Wins Prestigious Digital360 Fashion/Retail Awards

Cloud4Wi, provider of Volare, the industry’s leading services platform for advanced guest Wi-Fi, today announced that it has been named the winner in the Fashion/Retail category at the prestigious Digital360 Awards. Sponsored by the Digital360 high-tech editorial group, these awards showcase the 15 best digital innovation projects from more than 150 entrants, judged by about 70 CIOs of Italy’s largest companies.

Cloud4Wi was honored for its role in helping The Prada Group, a global leader in the luxury goods sector, implement their in-store digital transformation strategy. As detailed in Cloud4Wi’s success story, The Prada Group has embraced Wi-Fi to elevate their customer experience across about 500 stores worldwide and drive a competitive advantage.

In addition to facilitating easy Internet access and greater social media sharing for their customers, The Prada Group can use guest Wi-Fi to collect insight into customers and their in-store behavior, enriching customer profiles with valuable in-store attributions. Based on the information collected, they can personalize the in-store customer experience using both a digital and human touch. Shoppers can access to in-store online catalog, showing the merchandise specific to what’s in stock at that store location. Sales associates can also be notified when a returning shopper walks in so that they can provide better customer attention.

“We are honored to be named winner for this prestigious award,” said Andrea Calcagno, CEO and Co-founder of Cloud4Wi. “We are proud that CIOs of some of the largest Italian companies have recognized our project as a successful example of digital transformation in the fashion retail industry.”

For more information on The Prada Group’s usage of Cloud4Wi Volare, download The Prada Group Success Story.

