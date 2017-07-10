AstroTurf Selects Canspan as Agency of Record

A new focus on AstroTurf’s legendary history and bright future will position the company well. Canspan will enable us to show our clients all that we bring to the table.

AstroTurf announces a new strategic partnership with Canspan Advertising being appointed Agency of Record in North America for one of the most iconic brands in sports. With its extensive experience in the sports surfacing industry, Canspan will help modernize the AstroTurf brand and assist in presenting new technologies in the pipeline.

“A new focus on AstroTurf’s legendary history and bright future will position the company well. Canspan will enable us to show our clients all that we bring to the table,” said Troy Squires, President of AstroTurf Corporation.

AstroTurf is leveraging its long history as an industry leader with the new strategic advantages associated with being a member of SportGroup. With original product innovations, enhanced vertical integration from manufacturing through turnkey installation, a brand new manufacturing plant and a world-wide network of strategic partners, AstroTurf is poised for rapid growth.

“SportGroup is the new giant in the global sports surfacing industry,” said David Berman, President of Canspan Advertising. “Its group of companies includes not only leaders in every sport and surface application, but also the manufacturers of the raw materials used in all aspects of the industry. This is a unique advantage and we hope to put our team and our experience to work building the AstroTurf and Rekortan brands within this exciting new environment.”

About AstroTurf®

For athletes and sport enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf’s newly redesigned website at http://www.astroturf.com.