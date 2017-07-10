Rapid Insight is excited to be a part of the St. Charles workshop. Using data to improve care is being adopted quickly within healthcare organizations, and we're glad to be a part of this.

Rapid Insight Inc., a leading provider of easy to use predictive analytics and data blending software, will be co-hosting a two-day workshop alongside St. Charles Health System in Bend, Oregon. There will be healthcare organizations attending and collaborating at the workshop from three states in the Pacific Northwest: Oregon, Washington and Idaho. The sessions will take place on July 17th and 18th at the SCHS headquarters and give participants the chance to learn how easily predictive modeling can be implemented at any healthcare institution.

“I’m very excited to share how we’ve been using predictive modeling to improve the care we provide our patients here at St. Charles,” said Dr. Michael Johnson, Data Scientist for Decision Support at St. Charles Health System. “I’m also hoping we can create an informal network of analysts in the healthcare industry so that we can continue to exchange ideas and assist one another after the workshop.”

St. Charles Health System is a pioneer when it comes to utilizing predictive analytics to manage patient care and improve outcomes. Workshop attendees will learn how St. Charles has innovatively applied the Rapid Insight Analytic Platform to impact the daily routine of the hospital. This two-day workshop will include collaborative sessions as well as hands on labs utilizing Rapid Insight software.

“Rapid Insight is excited to be a part of the St. Charles workshop. Healthcare organizations need to be able to turn massive amounts of data into actionable information fast and easily,” stated Mike Laracy, CEO at Rapid Insight. “Using data to improve care is being adopted quickly within healthcare organizations, and we’re glad to be part of this.”

Registration is still available and the workshop is open to anyone. For more information and to register for the workshop you can visit: http://www.rapidinsightinc.com/schs

About Rapid Insight Inc.:

Rapid Insight Inc. is a leading provider of predictive analytics software and solutions that provides organizations with the ability to make data-driven decisions. Focusing on speed, efficiency, and usability, Rapid Insight products enable users of any skill level to quickly turn their raw data into actionable information. The company's analytic software platform simplifies the extraction, analysis, reporting, and modeling of data for clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: http://www.rapidinsightinc.com.

About St. Charles Health System:

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, Ore., owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras and Redmond, and leases and operates Pioneer Memorial Hospital. It also owns family care clinics in Bend, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, not-for-profit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 3,000 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 350 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities. Learn more at http://www.stcharleshealthcare.org.