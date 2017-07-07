We're excited to have the opportunity to give away great prizes like this to our Cool Cash Rewards Club members. We hope Beth has a great time!

South Florida HVAC company, All Year Cooling, has announced its June Cool Cash Rewards Club raffle winner: Beth Natland. Each month, All Year cooling holds a monthly raffle exclusively for members of its Cool Cash Rewards Club. This month’s prize was two tickets to Cirque du Soleil’s OVO show at the BB&T Center.

OVO is an immersive performance experience by the groundbreaking Canadian theatre troupe Cirque du Soleil. It features an emphasis on the environment, with theatrical representations of insect life and biodiversity. As President of All Year Cooling, Tommy Smith, says, “We're excited to have the opportunity to give away great prizes like this to our Cool Cash Rewards Club members. We hope Beth has a great time!”

The monthly raffle is just one of the many benefits for members like Beth Natland who join the Cool Cash Rewards Club. The unique customer referral program rewards its members with $100 cash gift cards for each referral, top member raffle drawings, and other giveaways. It’s free to All Year Cooling customers who refer friends and family for their heating and air conditioning needs.

In order to become a member, simply



Sign up at https://app.allyearrewardsclub.com/signup.

Refer friends and family members for all of their HVAC needs.

For each installation, get a $100 cash gift card and be entered in monthly and annual drawings for additional prizes.

Since 1973, All Year Cooling has provided professional HVAC services for homeowners in South Florida. Located in Fort Lauderdale, this family-owned business specializes in air conditioning installation, maintenance, and repair. Tommy Smith and his team are also proud to offer ductwork services.

All Year Cooling has installed more than 200,000 air conditioning units during its over 44 years in business, and the company maintains an "A+" rating with the Better Business Bureau. The company services cooling systems from Homestead to Vero Beach, Florida, and it prioritizes customer service. Customers can call, text, or email Smith directly to offer feedback or get answers to their questions.