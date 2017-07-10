Equiscript Chosen as One of 2017 Best Places to Work in South Carolina

North Charleston-based Equiscript, LLC was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. This twelfth annual program was created by SC Biz News in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group.

“We are fortunate to have a team that works hard, and is invested in each other’s success,” said Equiscript President and CEO, Michael Burkhold. “Being chosen as a Best Place to Work in South Carolina is particularly important to me because the ranking is based on feedback from our employees.”

This survey-and-awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the state of South Carolina, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:



be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

be a publicly or privately held business;

have a facility in the state of South Carolina;

have a minimum of 15 employees working in the state of South Carolina; and

be in business a minimum of 1 year

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The ranked companies will be recognized at a reception and dinner, presented by Colonial Life, on August 3, 2017, and the rankings will be published in the August 2017 issue of SCBIZ magazine.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program, visit http://www.BestPlacesToWorkSC.com.

About Equiscript: Headquartered in North Charleston, SC, Equiscript works with 340B Covered Entities to offer patients a home delivery pharmacy that is closely managed with their physician - providing more personal attention, better convenience, and a focus on personal patient care. Equiscript partners exclusively with safety net providers; not-for-profit community health centers and hospitals – and proceeds generated through the use of the program are directly reinvested into the communities from which they were earned. Learn more at http://www.equiscript.com.