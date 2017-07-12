Faulkner Design Group Earns Four 2017 Coveted Gold Nugget Awards

“Gold Nugget Award winners reflect our industry’s best, brightest and most innovative architects, planners and builder/developers,” said Judging Chairman and Gold Nugget ceremonies administrator Lisa Parrish. “We applaud them all.”

Faulkner Design Group, a leading national interior architecture and design firm has been recognized by winning four 2017 Gold Nugget Awards of Merit for projects throughout the South West. The prestigious competition, now in its 54th year, honors design and planning excellence and drew from over 600 entries, from around the world. The four projects receiving these honors include The Standard, Altana, The Vista at C.C. Young, and Crossings Care Campus.

Award recipients were announced on June 29th as a feature highlight of PCBC®, the nation’s largest regional conference and trade show for the real estate development field.

The Standard (Scottsdale, AZ) and Altana (Glendale, CA) both earned the Merit Award for Best Multifamily Housing Community. The Standard’s chic mid-century modern design, including a continuous steel ring around all three floors (the first of its kind for any multifamily community), and, the close relationship with the neighboring iconic Hotel Valley Ho has allowed the project to gain attention both locally and nationally and win the award in the 30-60 du/acre category. Altana, winning in the 60-100 du/acre category, is made up of two buildings, one following a day scheme and the other, a night scheme. Every fabric and every finish was selected to follow this scheme direction.

The Vista at C.C. Young (Dallas, TX) and Crossings Care Campus (Las Vegas, NV) were both honored with the Merit Award for Best Senior Housing Community – On the Boards. The Vista at C.C. Young is a high-rise building, which offers great views of White Rock Lake and the surrounding green belt. This unique building gives assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care residents a direct connection to nature, and an abundance of natural light which adds to their quality of life. Crossings Care Campus hosts a variety of designs rarely seen in senior living including a digital sky ceiling in the memory care wing featuring 8-hours of real time sky views in the corridors and a cushioned foot path in the courtyard.

“Gold Nugget Award winners reflect our industry’s best, brightest and most innovative architects, planners and builder/developers,” said Judging Chairman and Gold Nugget ceremonies administrator Lisa Parrish. “We applaud them all.”

See the Gold Nugget Awards website here.

About Faulkner Design Group

Faulkner Design Group, Inc., is a fully integrated national interior architecture and design firm specializing in multifamily housing and senior living environments, completing over 650,000 units in 2,000 communities across 37 states, from Hawaii to New York, Canada, working with the largest developers, contractors, real estate investment groups, and management firms in the country. These communities are surpassing the industry standard for creativity and quality, earning a reputation as the most highly sought after properties on the market. FDG offers comprehensive design services during the architectural development and construction planning phases of projects, approaching each design solution as a fingerprint in which no two are alike.

http://www.faulknerdesign.com info(at)faulknerdesign(dot)com