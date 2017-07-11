Property management software company Rentec Direct adds custom fields technology to its system to support the rental industry. Users of Rentec Direct’s system will now be able to add details such as contact information, rent amount, appliance updates, contract dates and much more.

Rentec Direct, which leads the industry with its property management software solution, has added a new feature to help property managers save time. Custom Fields give property managers and landlords the ability to add more detailed information about their tenants, owners or properties.

“No matter the industry, we know time is money, so we are always looking ways to save our clients’ time through the smart use of technology,” said Nathan Miller, president of Rentec Direct. “We take customer feedback and our deep knowledge of the property management industry in order to make the updates that will benefit our clients the most.”

Users of Rentec Direct’s system will now be able to add details such as contact information, rent amount, appliance updates, contract dates and much more. Fields can be added and customized specifically by each account administrator. The information entered can later be pulled to help create lease agreements and other forms, eliminating the need for manually entering this data.

The update integrates seamlessly with the system’s existing functionality, providing a smooth and easy-to-navigate user experience. For more information on the Custom Fields feature, visit RentecDirect.com.

