Speed and Agility Training Focus of Aquatics Webinar

Speed and agility: The two most essential abilities of any athlete. Competitive-minded recreational fitness enthusiasts and elite pros continuously strive to raise the bar when it comes to enhancing their talents in these areas. As such, they continuously look for innovative ways to work their bodies to the max, ideally without putting undue stress on muscles, joints, ligaments or bones. Not surprisingly, many have turned to aquatics for low-impact, high-return outcomes.

At Seton Hall University, Tony J. Testa, MEd, ATC, CSCS, has long tested aquatic training in his role as Director of Sports Medicine, a position he’s held since 2009. As coordinator of and provider for student-athlete medical services at the institution, he also works with men’s basketball and baseball team players. Testa’s focus on developing novel, impactful aquatic training regimens in his facility’s HydroWorx advanced therapy pool with underwater treadmill and resistance jets has allowed the athletes under his charge to improve their speed and agility while limiting overtraining and overuse injury risks.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2017, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. E.D.T., Testa will share his experiences working in the aquatics realm during this free webinar, “Utilizing Aquatics for Speed & Agility Training”. During the discussion, he will build the conversation upon his current expertise, plus his years as a student at Southern Connecticut State University and Temple University, professional positions at Columbia University, Northeastern University, and St. Peter’s College; and his time as USA Weightlifting’s athletic trainer.

“Utilizing Aquatics for Speed & Agility Training” promises to educate participants on a number of essential topics surrounding aquatics and athletic achievement, including:



Why water is an effective and safer environment for the enhancement of athletic speed and agility in healthy individuals.

What the progression of speed training looks like from warm-up to cool-down.

How to focus on linear acceleration and change-of-direction drills in an aquatic therapy pool with an underwater treadmill.

How to keep athletes’ speed and endurance days varied throughout a typical hydrotherapy regimen session.

Why video analysis provides an excellent snapshot of protocol progress and how to take advantage of video.

Additionally, Testa will showcase demonstrations of the underwater running drills and exercises he uses with his athletes to better illustrate his points throughout the course of discussion. At the conclusion of the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask Testa questions related to aquatic-based speed and agility training.

To register for “Utilizing Aquatics for Speed & Agility Training”, interested attendants can visit the HydroWorx website and sign up to reserve a spot.

