Horse and human team members working together “This conference is definitely a program designed to ‘inspire’ all interested in Equine Assisted Learning for their professional and financial success."

The fast-growing Equine Experiential Education Association (E3A) will hold its first international conference at the Calvin Center in Hampton, GA in the Atlanta area on September 14-16, 2017.

Appropriately named “Inspired Leadership Through Equine Partners,” the conference will offer morning keynote speakers and breakout sessions, followed by networking lunches. Key areas of interest to practitioners will be addressed, including the role of horses in coaching clients, and how equine assisted learning can make businesses and horse farms sustainable.

Participants will spend the afternoon in the arena with horses. They will experience hands-on activities with horses using the E3A facilitation approach, which is based on adult education models. The full program can be accessed on the association’s website at http://www.e3assoc.org/E3AConference.

“Our Program Committee has thoughtfully constructed an exceptional schedule of sessions by presenters with impressive credentials. It is definitely a program designed to ‘inspire’ all interested in Equine Assisted Learning for their professional and financial success,” said Pamela Stubbs, Chair of the E3A Conference Committee.

Unlike other equine organizations that focus on therapeutic riding or equine assisted therapy, E3A offers certifications for individuals who want to facilitate team building, leadership development, and personal development. Its research-based curriculum was developed by professionals who have decades of clinical and corporate experience. It is constantly revised to reflect the most recent publications in education and learning.

The Equine Experiential Education Association (E3A) is an international professional membership organization that builds, delivers, and supports excellence in the field of Equine Assisted Learning. Its trainings and certifications are specific to practitioners building their professional facilitation skills in the coaching, leadership, corporate, and personal development fields.